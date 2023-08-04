A Tyrone butcher attempted to evade police by running down a laneway after failing to stop, Dungannon Magistrates Court was told on Friday.

Owen Martin Traynor, aged 45, from The Butchery, Main Street, Donaghmore, was fined £150 with a £15 offender's levy and disqualified from driving for three years for failing to provide a specimen of breath while driving unfit.

He was fined a further £250 for failing to stop for police, resisting police, and failing to provide an evidential specimen of breath on June 3.

Prosecuting counsel said police on mobile patrol between Castlecaulfield and Donaghmore at approximately 12.50am, observed a van emerge from the Foy Road at speed and without indicating.

Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: Google Maps

The lawyer said the van drifted across the road a number of times and police followed, activating their siren and flashing lights to signal the vehicle to stop.

She said the van continued without stopping and police located it in a yard in the vicinity of Reclain Road.

Counsel said the defendant attempted to evade police by running down a laneway and when he was apprehended police could smell alcohol and, as he was being handcuffed, he “resisted and struggled”.

She said he refused to comply with police requiring a preliminary breath specimen and refused to provide another specimen when taken to Dungannon custody at 1.25am.

A defence lawyer said the defendant had taken about four pints and when he saw police lights he made “one bad decision after another.”