A teenage motorist crashed after swerving to avoid an animal which ran across the road, Dungannon Magistrates Court has been told.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Clodagh Bloomer from Hillhead in Stewartstown, was fined a total £300 and given five penalty points on each of the charges of failing to report the accident and failing to stop.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan told the 19-year-old that he took into account that no one had been injured and that she was a young driver who thought she did not have to report the incident.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Ranaghan said the damage caused would be covered by insurance and the defendant had a clear criminal record.

Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: National World

The judge said he also noted that the defendant was employed as a care assistant helping members of the community and required her licence to get to work.

The court heard that on March 19 last, at approximately 2.30am, police received a report of a single vehicle collision at Killybearn Road, Cookstown.

Prosecuting counsel said, on arrival, police found a car with substantial frontal damage which appeared to have gone through a fence and struck a tree on an embankment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Counsel said a mobile phone was found inside the vehicle which was identified with the defendant.

They carried out an extensive search of the area but were unable to locate the driver, the lawyer said.

The lawyer said police called at the address but she was not at home.

She said Bloomer later handed herself in at Cookstown Police Station, where she made a "no comment to all questions".

Advertisement

Advertisement

A defence lawyer explained that Bloomer had driven in her car to Cookstown to collect her boyfriend from a nightclub.

He explained that while returning she had swerved to avoid an oncoming animal and was unable to straighten the vehicle in time.

Counsel said the defendant had been staying at her uncle's house at the time and not her home address. He stressed the damage to the fence amounted to £1,000 and this would be paid for through her insurance.