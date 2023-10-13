A drink-driver who took his partner and young child for a drive to try and get the infant to sleep, has lost his licence for 16 months.

Joel Tilman (32), from Chapel Street in Cookstown, was also fined £200 with a £15 offender's levy for driving while having consumed excess alcohol.

Tilman was fined a further £175 for having an unrestrained child in the vehicle at Burnvale Crescent, Cookstown, last month.

Imposing the penalties, District Judge Michael Ranaghan told Tilman that what he had done was "more than foolish it was dangerous behaviour" to have a young child in the rear of the seat with no seatbelt.

Dungannon Magistrates Court heard that police were on mobile patrol in Cookstown when, at approximately 1am on September 24, they observed a car sitting on the Burn Road blocking the roadway.

Prosecuting counsel said on seeing police the driver moved off into Burnvale where it stopped in a parking bay pointing out towards the main road.A female and young child who was unrestrained were in the rear. When police spoke to the defendant they noted he had bloodshot eyes, was staggering and smelled of intoxicating liquor, counsel said.She added he admitted to police he had been drinking and a breath specimen showed an alcohol reading of 62 mcgs.

A defence lawyer said Tilman had three or four bottles of Corona and was asked by his partner to help and try to get the child to sleep.