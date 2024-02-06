Tyrone drink driver crashed at Stangmore roundabout while on his way to a Christmas morning church service

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Trevor Rennie, aged 66, from Castle Hill, Dungannon, was also fined £200 and ordered to pay a £15 offender's levy for driving while having consumed excess alcohol.

Dungannon Magistrates Court was told that shortly after 9am on December 25 last, police received a report of a vehicle collision at Stangmore roundabout.

Prosecuting counsel said the single vehicle involved came to rest near the treeline and the defendant was located 10 metres from the car.

She said Rennie confirmed to police that he had been driving and provided an evidential specimen which showed an alcohol reading in breath of 91 mcgs.

A defence lawyer said it was a "high reading" as the defendant had been drinking on Christmas Eve and on Christmas morning before taking the decision to drive to a church service.

He said no one had been injured and the incident was "totally out of character" for Rennie who admitted to police at the scene he had been driving.

The lawyer stressed that the defendant had no criminal record and had a clear driving licence.

He explained that Rennie is a single man with two adult children who lived alone, and the loss of his licence would have significant adverse implications for him.