Register
BREAKING
UK airport suspends flights after huge blaze rips through car park
Rain to batter UK as cold snap arrives - including first frost
UK citizen missing after Hamas attacks in Israel confirmed dead
Beloved Sycamore Gap tree to be cut up and removed from site
Children among 17 British citizens feared dead or missing in Israel
Labour Party vows to turn NHS "on its head" with fundamental reform

Tyrone drink-driver left house to get 'a bit of peace', court told

A factory worker who went to get "a bit of peace" after a friend's sister started screaming, has lost his licence for 16 months.
By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 11th Oct 2023, 18:38 BST
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 18:38 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Thirty-two-year-old Antanas Tamosatis from Moor Road, Coalisland, was also fined £150 with a £15 offender's levy for driving while having consumed excess alcohol on September 10 last.

Tamosatis was fined a further £300 for having no insurance and no driving licence on the same date.

Prosecuting counsel told Dungannon Magistrates Court on Wednesday the offences came to light at Ballynakilly Road, Coalisland.

Most Popular
Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: National WorldDungannon Courthouse. Credit: National World
Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: National World
Read More
Cookstown-based Gorilla Karts sees ‘a huge increase in sales’

The lawyer said the defendant provided a breath specimen which showed an alcohol reading of 130 mcgs. Further checks showed he did not have insurance and no driving licence, counsel added.

A defence lawyer explained the defendant had invited friends over for a few drinks but when a friend’s sister started screaming he went out to get a bit of peace.

She said he had driven a “very short distance” from Moor Road to the Ballynakilly Road, where he was stopped by the police.

The lawyer pointed out the defendant has no criminal record and stressed there was nothing unusual in his detection such as a traffic accident.

She said he was very sorry to find himself before the court for drink-driving and very anxious about the outcome of the case.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan remarked with a reading of 130 mcgs, the defendant had “very much more than a few beers”.

He told Tamosatis that not only had he put himself at risk, but more importantly, had put at risk other road users.