Tyrone driver lost control of vehicle after blow out and crashed into hedge, court told

A lorry driver was spotted by police walking away from a vehicle after it had a "blow out" and ended up on its roof in a hedge outside Cookstown, a court has heard.

Dean Patrick Scullion, aged 33, from Ardean Close, Moortown, Cookstown, was fined a total of £300 with a £15 offender's levy and handed six penalty points for failing to report and failing to remain at the scene of the accident on June 25 this year.

Imposing the penalties, District Judge Michael Ranaghan said given the circumstances of the incident and taking into account that the defendant's licence was essential as he had two young children, he would not disqualify him.

He remarked that Scullion already had three penalty points on his licence and another offence would put him off the road.

A prosecuting lawyer said police arrived at the scene at approximately 4am and arrested the defendant who was walking away with another male.

Counsel said that Scullion initially denied that he had been driving the vehicle.

A defence solicitor, who handed in a reference letter from the defendant's employer, said his licence was essential.

He said Scullion had sustained a blow to the head and a leg injury and was a "bit confused" following the incident.

The solicitor said he was taking friends home to Ballinderry when his vehicle had a “blow out” and he lost control.