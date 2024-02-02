Tyrone factory worker 'took a chance' to drive to filling station after cancelling her insurance

Register
A Cookstown factory worker who cancelled her insurance and "took a chance" to drive to get drums of heating oil, has been given six penalty points.
Published 2nd Feb 2024, 07:00 GMT
Roxanne Leonardo, aged 42, from Stewart Avenue, was also fined £300 and ordered to pay a £15 offender's levy for having no insurance.

Dungannon Magistrates Court was told that the offence was detected by police carrying out checks in the Chapel Street area of Cookstown on November 5 last year.

Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: National World
Defence solicitor Colin Donnelly explained that the defendant decided to cancel her insurance after being told by a mechanic that her car was unroadworthy and it would be too expensive to repair the vehicle.

Mr Donnelly said four weeks later she "took a chance" to go and get oil heating drums from a filling station in the town and came to the attention of police.

Pleading for leniency, he said the defendant worked in a local meat factory and had two children.