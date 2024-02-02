Tyrone factory worker whipped partner with towel after hearing her talking to another man

Register
A factory worker who whipped his partner with a towel after he heard her talking to a man on the phone, has been given a three-month jail sentence, suspended for 12 months.
Published 2nd Feb 2024, 17:33 GMT
Joel Tilman, aged 32, from Annagole, Dungannon, admitted assaulting the female on March 7 last year.

Dungannon Magistrates Court heard that at 9am on the day in question, police received an emergency call from the injured party that there was a male in the house and he had hurt her, and a child was present.

Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: National World
The prosecutor said the complainant alleged Tilman had struck her with a towel and caused a small bruise to her foot while she was texting someone and he heard her talking to a male.

A defence solicitor said the defendant has been living at a friend’s house for the past nine months and hoped there can be a reconcilitation with his partner.

The solicitor described Tilman as an industrious young man who worked in a local meat factory.