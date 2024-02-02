Tyrone factory worker whipped partner with towel after hearing her talking to another man

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Joel Tilman, aged 32, from Annagole, Dungannon, admitted assaulting the female on March 7 last year.

Dungannon Magistrates Court heard that at 9am on the day in question, police received an emergency call from the injured party that there was a male in the house and he had hurt her, and a child was present.

The prosecutor said the complainant alleged Tilman had struck her with a towel and caused a small bruise to her foot while she was texting someone and he heard her talking to a male.

A defence solicitor said the defendant has been living at a friend’s house for the past nine months and hoped there can be a reconcilitation with his partner.