Tyrone factory worker whipped partner with towel after hearing her talking to another man
Joel Tilman, aged 32, from Annagole, Dungannon, admitted assaulting the female on March 7 last year.
Dungannon Magistrates Court heard that at 9am on the day in question, police received an emergency call from the injured party that there was a male in the house and he had hurt her, and a child was present.
The prosecutor said the complainant alleged Tilman had struck her with a towel and caused a small bruise to her foot while she was texting someone and he heard her talking to a male.
A defence solicitor said the defendant has been living at a friend’s house for the past nine months and hoped there can be a reconcilitation with his partner.
The solicitor described Tilman as an industrious young man who worked in a local meat factory.