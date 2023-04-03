Register
Tyrone GAA club to ‘strenously challenge’ gambling law charges

A Tyrone GAA club and one of its members have been charged with breaking gambling laws in relation to a fundraising draw.

By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 11:33 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 11:33 BST

St Malachy’s GAC, Edendork, and Darragh Cullen, of Bush Road, Dungannon, face four charges, including three relating to contravening requirements of the Betting, Gaming, Lotteries and Amusements Order 1985 as well as one charge of advertising a lottery contrary to the same law between January 29 and April 20 2021.

Defence lawyers argued at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday it was “not a straightforward case”, and that the legislation has “a certain nuance and complexity” that will take significant time to correspond with the PPS.

The case was adjourned until May 12.

In a social media message the club said they carried out a fundraising initiative two years ago to raise funds for much needed club development.

“We intend to strenuously challenge this charge. Edendork GAC will be making no further comment until this process has been concluded,” the notice reads.