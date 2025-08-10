Tyrone GAA coach is banned from driving after being caught speeding

By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 10th Aug 2025, 19:07 BST
A strength and conditioning coach with the Tyrone GAA county team has been banned from driving.

Robbie Thomas Bremner (44), of Manor Lane in Magherafelt, was detected doing 82mph in a 70mph - the New Moneynick Road between Randalstown and Toomebridge - on the afternoon of Wednesday February 19 this year.

He had nine penalty points on his licence at the time of the speed detection. The defendant was not present at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday where a defence lawyer said the defendant is a strength and conditioning coach for the Tyrone GAA team.

The barrister said on February 19 the defendant had been rushing from a sports facility at the Ulster University at Jordanstown to "collect his children".

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemaker

The lawyer said the defendant provides strength and conditioning training to Tyrone GAA, Olympic and Paralympic athletes and "other organisations". The barrister said the licence was important in connection with the defendant's work.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said he would "exercise my discretion but once and once only" and not ban the defendant for six months for reaching 12 points but for two weeks along with a £400 fine.

The judge said the nine penalty points remain on the licence and if the defendant reaches twelve points again he will be banned for six months, if not longer.

