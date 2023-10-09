A Tyrone haulier has been in court in connection with a £1.7m cannabis seizure in the Cookstown area on Sunday.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Peter Joseph O'Connor (41), from Loughdoo Road, Pomeroy, is accused of being concerned in the supply of cannabis, and possessing the drug with intent to unlawfully supply on October 8.

A detective inspector told Enniskillen Magistrates Court on Monday that he believed he could connect O'Connor to the charges.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The inspector said enquiries into organised crime led police to an address at Loughdoo Road, Pomeroy, where they arrested Peter O'Connor.

Enniskillen Courthouse. Credit: Google Maps

He said police conducted a search of a lorry and approximately 70 kilograms of herbal cannabis and 150 kilograms of cannabis resin were recovered from tyres.

Opposing a bail application, the detective said police had concerns O'Connor would commit further offences.

He said they were also concerned about interference with witnesses, and there was a risk of flight.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A defence lawyer stressed O’Connor, a father-of-five, had cooperated fully with police and handed over his phone and provided names.

The lawyer explained when the accused had an empty lorry he would sometimes bring back loads, and on this occasion had received a WhatsApp message from ‘John’ asking him to bring back the tyres.

He said O’Connor had a limited criminal record and nothing for drugs which would place him “high up in the drugs trade”.

Refusing bail, District Judge Alana McSorley said she did so as there was a risk of interference with witnesses.