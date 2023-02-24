A Tyrone haulier was fined a total of £500 at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday for contravening tachograph regulations.

John Benedict O'Neill (69), of Annaghmore Road, Coalisland was also ordered to pay a £15 offender's levy.

Prosecuting counsel said the offences came to light on August 25 last year when DVA officials stopped an articulated lorry on the A29 heading in the direction of Dungannon.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said examination showed that no record of driving hours had been kept for dates on August 1 and August 6 last.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held.

A defence lawyer explained the two digital cards had genuinely been lost and the defendant could not find the paper record of the hours for these two dates.

Imposing the fines, District Judge Oonagh Mullan remarked that O'Neill had 42 convictions related to driving type offences and regulations.

Advertisement

Advertisement