John Benedict O'Neill (69), of Annaghmore Road, Coalisland was also ordered to pay a £15 offender's levy.
Prosecuting counsel said the offences came to light on August 25 last year when DVA officials stopped an articulated lorry on the A29 heading in the direction of Dungannon.
Advertisement
Advertisement
He said examination showed that no record of driving hours had been kept for dates on August 1 and August 6 last.
A defence lawyer explained the two digital cards had genuinely been lost and the defendant could not find the paper record of the hours for these two dates.
Imposing the fines, District Judge Oonagh Mullan remarked that O'Neill had 42 convictions related to driving type offences and regulations.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ms Mullan said for someone involved in the freight business the defendant's record "isn't endearing itself to the court."