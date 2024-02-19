Tyrone man accused of assaulting his paralysed brother after he was refused money

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Seumas James Edward O'Brien from Union Street, is accused of committing the assault on December 11 last.

Deputy District Judge Sean O'Hare ordered a pre-sentence report after hearing an outline of the facts.

Prosecuting counsel said at 10am police were tasked to attended an address in Cookstown relating to a domestic assault between two brothers.

Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: National World

The lawyer said the injured party told police that at 9am his brother, the defendant, had attended the address with a key to access the property.

Counsel said the injured party is paralysed from the neck down and was in bed when the defendant asked him for money and he denied him as he had given him money before.

Judge O'Hare said he had heard enough and it was a case for a pre-sentence report.