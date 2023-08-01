A 39-year-old man accused of murdering Cookstown man Damien Heagney was refused bail at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Stephen Eugene McCourt, from McGartland Terrace, Dromore, Omagh, was remanded in custody to appear in court again by videolink on September 23.

McCourt is accused of murdering 47-year-old Mr Heagney, from the Dunnamore area, between December 30 2021 and January 6 last year.

His remains were discovered in a reservoir at Cappagh in August 2022 after he was reported missing in July having been last seen the previous December.

Damien Heagney. Credit PSNI

An investigating police officer said they were opposed to bail as there was a likelihood of reoffending.

She said McCourt has 38 previous convictions in total for serious assaults.

The officer said they also believed there was a risk McCourt would breach bail conditions, and they were concerned he was a flight risk.

She said he had no fixed address and there was concern he would interfere with potential witnesses.

Applying for bail defence lawyer Blaine Nugent described the case against McCourt as “wholly circumstantial” and it was anticipated some very lengthy and complex legal issues will be addressed.

Mr Nugent said McCourt’s difficulty was that he did not have “a specific and solid address”.

He asked the court to bail the accused with the approval of the police to a hostel within the jurisdiction if one can be sourced.

