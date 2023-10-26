Register
BREAKING
UK Space Agency -Axiom deal will see first all-UK space mission
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
At least 16 dead in shooting in Maine as suspect still at large

Tyrone man appears in court accused of assaulting a female

A Cookstown man has been in court on charges aggravated by domestic abuse.
By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 26th Oct 2023, 18:12 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 18:20 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Jamie Bell (23), from Woodglen Road, faces two charges of assaulting a female and one of non fatal strangulation.

Dungannon Magistrates Court heard on Wednesday the alleged offences were committed on October 3.

A police officer said she believed she could connect Bell to the charges.

The judge adjourned the case until November 22.

Bell was released on bail of £300 with conditions, including that he has no contact with the alleged injured party.