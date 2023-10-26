A Cookstown man has been in court on charges aggravated by domestic abuse.

Jamie Bell (23), from Woodglen Road, faces two charges of assaulting a female and one of non fatal strangulation.

Dungannon Magistrates Court heard on Wednesday the alleged offences were committed on October 3.

A police officer said she believed she could connect Bell to the charges.

The judge adjourned the case until November 22.