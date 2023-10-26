Tyrone man appears in court accused of assaulting a female
A Cookstown man has been in court on charges aggravated by domestic abuse.
Jamie Bell (23), from Woodglen Road, faces two charges of assaulting a female and one of non fatal strangulation.
Dungannon Magistrates Court heard on Wednesday the alleged offences were committed on October 3.
A police officer said she believed she could connect Bell to the charges.
The judge adjourned the case until November 22.
Bell was released on bail of £300 with conditions, including that he has no contact with the alleged injured party.