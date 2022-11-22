Tyrone man arrested as police raid 27 brothels including two in Cookstown and Dungannon

A County Tyrone man was arrested during yesterday's major police operation against human trafficking.

The 63-year-old was detained in the Pomeroy area on suspicion of human trafficking, controlling prostitution, brothel keeping and money laundering.

A 47-year-old woman was also arrested in County Down in relation to similar offences.

Police say they raided 27 brothels, including two in Cookstown and Dungannon, in one of the biggest operations they have carried out against human trafficking they have carries out to date.

Detectives from the PSNI's Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking Unit, supported by over 150 officers from across the organisation as well as Criminal Justice partners, carried out a significant operation into an organised crime group, which has been trafficking people throughout Northern Ireland for sexual exploitation.

The operation was supported by partners in An Garda Síochána, Home Office Immigration Enforcement, The National Crime Agency and Public Prosecution Service.

The activity is part of Operation Liverless, which began in February of this year and is the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s largest human trafficking operation to-date.

Detective Chief Superintendent Andy Hill, Head of Organised Crime Branch, said: “Many of the victims involved are originally from Brazil, and have been exploited in over 27 brothels located in Newry, Armagh, Dungannon, Omagh, Cookstown, Derry/Londonderry, Coleraine, Belfast, Aughnacloy, Ballymena and Portrush.

“We believe they have been targeted due to their immigration status and lack of English language, which makes them vulnerable and susceptible to exploitation.

“This is so typical of what human traffickers do. They rely on the fact that victims are unable or afraid to speak out. They prey on vulnerable people, control everything in their lives and make vast amounts of money from exploiting them.

“Modern slavery is an appalling crime. It denies victims their human right to life, safety and freedom. Sadly, it’s very real, and there could be victims of exploitation in your street or neighbourhood.”

Liam Harrison, from the NCA’s Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking Unit, added: “Modern slavery and human trafficking is often hidden in plain sight. The NCA worked closely alongside the PSNI to provide support for today’s arrests which has seen the safeguarding of numerous victims allegedly sexually exploited in Northern Ireland."