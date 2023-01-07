A Tyrone man who assaulted his ex-wife and son in a dispute about a takeaway, has been given a combination order.

Charles Ward (43), of Gortin Crescent, Coalisland, was placed on probation for 18 months and ordered to carry out 80 hours of community service.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan told Ward at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday that the assaults on his ex-wife and 23-year-old son were “extremely serious” because they related to domestic violence.

Mr Ranaghan warned the defendant that if he breached the combination order he would be brought back to court and go to prison for five months.

Dungannon Courthouse.

Prosecuting counsel said on January 23, 2022, at approximately 9.55pm, police received a report of an ongoing incident at Millrace, Coalisland.

The lawyer said when officers arrived, Ward made off from police before being apprehended.

She said the injured parties told police that the defendant had entered the house when the door was locked using a key left outside. He threw a takeaway around the house and struck his ex-wife several times and struck his son and spat at him.

The prosecutor said the ex-wife suffered bruising to her right cheek and swelling below the right eye, and the son was not injured.

Describing it as “distasteful”, a defence lawyer said the defendant had an on-off relationship with his ex-wife and the key was left outside so that he could come and go.

He explained there had been a dispute over the takeaway. The defendant had consumed a considerable amount of alcohol and this had contributed to his behaviour.

