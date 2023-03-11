A Tyrone man who bit the middle finger of another man after he insulted his dead mother, was given a six-month jail sentence, suspended for 12 months at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday.

Daniel McAlinden (33) from Castle Gardens, Dungannon, admitted a charge of assaulting the man thereby causing him actual bodily harm on September 11, 2022.

Deputy District Judge Sean O’Hare also ordered McAlinden to pay the injured party £200 compensation.

Prosecuting counsel said police responded to a report of an assault at an address in Dungannon, and on arrival spoke to the injured party who told them McAlinden had bidden him on the middle finger of his right hand.

She said police provided medical assistance and the victim later had stitches inserted to the injured finger.

When asked by police what McAlinden had done afterwards, the injured party replied that he had turned round and showed his teeth.

The lawyer said the defendant was arrested in connection with the matter, but the victim declined to make a statement.

A defence lawyer explained there had been a disagreement between the parties and the defendant had assaulted the injured party after he insulted his dead mother.

He said McAlinden accepted that there was no excuse for his behaviour.

Counsel added that the defendant is someone who is a very isolated individual, and did not attend Probation because he had to travel to Magherafelt and could not find their address.

The judge said apart from an entry in 2011 the defendant had a blemish-free record.

