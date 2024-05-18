Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Tyrone man bit a police officer on the knee cap while the officer was trying to help him, Dungannon Magistrates Court has heard.

Dominic Hill , aged 29, from Springdale in Dungannon, admitted charges of assault on police, resisting police and disorderly behavior.

Deferring sentence for six months, District Judge Peter Magill told Hill he is in "grave danger" of going to jail.

Mr Magill said biting a police officer is a serious offence and he was also in breach of suspended sentences.

Omagh Courthouse where Dungannon Court is held. Credit: Google

He warned the defendant to stay out of trouble “or else” he would go to jail.

Prosecuting counsel said on February 18 last, police were tasked to a concern for safety for a male they found lying in the front door of a Chinese takeaway in Perry Street, Dungannon.

The lawyer said Hill was intoxicated and when spoken by police became aggressive calling them “paedos” and grabbing at police officers and was told to sit down.

Counsel said he had to be restrained by police during which he bit an officer on the right knee cap and continued “kicking out and grabbing officers”.

Continuing, the lawyer said Hill also became involved in an altercation with a small group of people in the area.

Adjourning the case until November 15, Mr Magill told the defendant that he expected to get a good report about him on this date.