Tyrone man breached bail conditions after falling asleep at a friend's house over the Christmas holidays

A Tyrone man who breached his bail conditions by going to a friend's house over the Christmas period, was refused bail when he appeared at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday.

Thirty-three-year-old Lee Hamilton from Elm Avenue, Bush, Gortshalgan, Dungannon, faces charges of attempted murder, affray, driving while disqualified and having no insurance on November 2 2021.

A detective told the court that G4S had attempted to make contact with Hamilton on December 27, and then alerted police who arrived at his bail address to find him absent in breach of his bail.

The officer said Hamilton attended the police station the next day and was treated for an injury to his hand.

She said given the seriousness of the charges Hamilton faces, police would be opposed to bail being granted, as he has breached conditions on a number of occasions.

Replying to the district judge, the detective said the charges Hamilton is accused of arose out of a fight at Elm Avenue, Bush, in which a man suffered "catastrophe" life changing injuries.

Defence counsel explained Hamilton had gone to a friend's house over the holiday period and had fallen asleep.

When he woke up he realised that he needed to contact the police and he attended the station the next morning, the lawyer said.

The lawyer described it as “a minor breach” which should not have happened.

Refusing bail, the judge told Hamilton he had just ignored the bail conditions and had gone to premises when he knew he should not have been there.