Tyrone man calmly walked past woman in park with his genitals exposed, court told
Thirty-six-year-old Jose Ferreira, from The Vale in Coalisland, admitted a charge of intentionally exposing his genitals on May 6 2022.
Ordering Ferreira to carry out 100 hours of Community Service, District Judge Michael Ranaghan remarked that it must have been "a disturbing and distressing" incident for the victim.
Mr Ranaghan said he would give the defendant credit for his plea and he also considered there was a low risk of him reoffending.
The court heard the woman was walking in a wooded area of the Peatlands around 3.30pm and noticed a parked silver Audi car.
Prosecuting counsel said she then met the defendant who calmly walked past her with his penis exposed and made a comment. The woman reported the incident to the police.
The lawyer said the last registered keeper of the vehicle was the defendant and police later called at his address.
A defence lawyer admitted it was "a strange way for him to conduct himself in public", but it happened at a time when Ferreira was having difficulty in his life and was suffering anxiety.
He said the defendant, who has a clear record, has been receiving counselling once a week.
Describing it as “ clearly an isolated incident”, the lawyer stressed Ferreira had shown remorse and an awareness towards the victim.
The judge warned the defendant if he breached the order in any way he would go to prison for three months.