A man captured on video discharging what was described as a toy gun while hanging out of a car window, has been placed on Probation for 18 months at Dungannon Magistrates Court.

Aodhan Holbrook (32), from Killyman Road, Dungannon, admitted a charge of having an imitation firearm in a public place.

District Judge Peter Magill was shown a video of the incident which happened on an unknown date between April 26, 2009 and November 12, 2020.

Defence lawyer Craig Patton explained the incident had taken place in the countryside while the defendant was on his way with friends to or from a fancy dress party.

Dungannon Courthouse.

Mr Patton said the defendant had purchased the toy gun on the internet.

After viewing the video, the judge told Holbrook it looked like the real thing with flashes from the muzzle and cartridges falling out.