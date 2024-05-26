Tyrone man convicted of touching woman's breast
Zera Da Cruiz (35), of Annagole, Dungannon, was told by District Judge Peter Magill that the case was being adjourned until July 19 for a pre-sentence report.
Da Cruiz was contesting the charge which arose out of an incident on November 11 last, but was convicted by the judge after he viewed CCTV footage.
The court heard the defendant had approached the complainant and there was an interaction between them and he touched her on the breast.
Da Cruiz denied touching the woman on the breast and claimed he was only pointing at some lettering on her uniform.
"That is not pointing at some lettering that is touching her breast," remarked Mr Magill after looking at CCTV footage.
He said it had been "very brief" but the "onlookers in the footage were smiling" which was unacceptable.