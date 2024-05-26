Tyrone man convicted of touching woman's breast

By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 26th May 2024, 11:45 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A Tyrone man who touched a woman's breast has appeared at Dungannon Magistrates Court, sitting in Omagh, on a sexual assault charge.

Zera Da Cruiz (35), of Annagole, Dungannon, was told by District Judge Peter Magill that the case was being adjourned until July 19 for a pre-sentence report.

Da Cruiz was contesting the charge which arose out of an incident on November 11 last, but was convicted by the judge after he viewed CCTV footage.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The court heard the defendant had approached the complainant and there was an interaction between them and he touched her on the breast.

Omagh Courthouse where Dungannon Magistrates Court is held. Credit: GoogleOmagh Courthouse where Dungannon Magistrates Court is held. Credit: Google
Omagh Courthouse where Dungannon Magistrates Court is held. Credit: Google
Read More
Movie professional from Co Tyrone tells students about his ‘gripping’ career

Da Cruiz denied touching the woman on the breast and claimed he was only pointing at some lettering on her uniform.

"That is not pointing at some lettering that is touching her breast," remarked Mr Magill after looking at CCTV footage.

He said it had been "very brief" but the "onlookers in the footage were smiling" which was unacceptable.