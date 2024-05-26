Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Tyrone man who touched a woman's breast has appeared at Dungannon Magistrates Court, sitting in Omagh, on a sexual assault charge.

Zera Da Cruiz (35), of Annagole, Dungannon, was told by District Judge Peter Magill that the case was being adjourned until July 19 for a pre-sentence report.

Da Cruiz was contesting the charge which arose out of an incident on November 11 last, but was convicted by the judge after he viewed CCTV footage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The court heard the defendant had approached the complainant and there was an interaction between them and he touched her on the breast.

Omagh Courthouse where Dungannon Magistrates Court is held. Credit: Google

Da Cruiz denied touching the woman on the breast and claimed he was only pointing at some lettering on her uniform.

"That is not pointing at some lettering that is touching her breast," remarked Mr Magill after looking at CCTV footage.