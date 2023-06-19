Tyrone man exposed himself after asking woman if she wanted to be his ‘cougar’

A man asked a woman to be his 'cougar' before exposing his penis, a court has been told.

Andrew Fields (38), of Derrycaw Road, Dungannon, was placed on Probation for 12 months and ordered to carry out 80 hours of community service.

Fields admitted charges of intentionally exposing his genitals to cause alarm, and common assault on July 23 last.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Prosecuting counsel told Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday that the victim was smoking at a window when the defendant engaged her in conversation.

She said he asked the woman if she would like to be "my cougar" and then exposed his genitals to her.

Counsel said the victim videoed the incident on her phone and told Fields that she was going to report him to the police.

The lawyer said the defendant then got on his bicycle and cycled off.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In reply to District Judge Michael Ranaghan who asked about the nature of the assault, defence counsel said the woman said in her statement that Fields “had grabbed my nose like a child trying to be funny”.

Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: National World

He said the defendant has no previous convictions and according to the Probation report, a family member thought the incident had been “totally out of character”.

He added defendant had been in a public house and was cycling around the area and became engaged in a conversation with the woman.

Counsel said Fields said he was "poleaxed" and wished to apologise for his behaviour.

Advertisement

Advertisement