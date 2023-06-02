Register
Tyrone man fined for pushing two police officers in Cookstown

A Cookstown fabricator who pushed two police officers, has been fined a total of £400 with a £15 offender's levy.
By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 09:35 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 09:35 BST

Conor Cronin (28) from Church Street in the town, admitted assaulting the officers during an incident in the town centre on March 12.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan told Cronin at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Wednesday that the court took a serious view of assaults on police officers and it never ceased to amaze him how police managed to restrain themselves in such situations.

The court heard that police on patrol saw a fight involving three males taking place in the Church Street area.

Dungannon Courthouse.Dungannon Courthouse.
Dungannon Courthouse.

Prosecuting counsel said while dealing with the situation the defendant came up and pushed a sergeant in the chest.

The lawyer said the sergeant pushed the defendant back in self defence and Cronin again pushed him along with a constable who gave him a verbal warning.

Counsel said Cronin continued to be aggressive and police used Pava spray on two occasions before restraining and handcuffing him.

A defence lawyer stressed neither of the police officers had been injured.

He explained Cronin is a single man who lived at home and this was his first offence of anything involving aggression.

He said the defendant had "calmed down" when he arrived at the police station, but accepts that this was too late.

The lawyer said he expressed regret about what happen and it was "clearly a night when too much alcohol was consumed."

Judge Ranaghan said he would give the defendant credit for his early plea, but warned that if there were any further assaults on police officers he would be looking at custody