Tyrone man fined £300 for kicking leg of police designated person while in custody

A Clogher man who kicked a police designated person was fined £300 with a £15 offender’s levy at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday.
By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 2nd Jul 2023, 19:25 BST
Updated 2nd Jul 2023, 19:25 BST

Shane Declan Martin McConnell (36), from Mullaghtinney Park, admitted assaulting the designated person in the execution of his duty on June 2.

Prosecuting counsel told the court police arrested the defendant outside a public house in Ballygawley for being intoxicated in breach of his bail.

The lawyer said McConnell refused to provide a specimen, became irate and abusive in the custody suite and kicked the designated person.

Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: National WorldDungannon Courthouse. Credit: National World
Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: National World

A defence solicitor said the defendant had been removing his shoe and kicked the designated person lightly on the leg. He stressed it was at the “lower end of the scale” for such as assault.

The solicitor said McConnell had been angry with himself for breaching his bail.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said he would give the defendant credit for entering an early plea and having spent a night in custody because of the incident.

