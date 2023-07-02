A Clogher man who kicked a police designated person was fined £300 with a £15 offender’s levy at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday.

Shane Declan Martin McConnell (36), from Mullaghtinney Park, admitted assaulting the designated person in the execution of his duty on June 2.

Prosecuting counsel told the court police arrested the defendant outside a public house in Ballygawley for being intoxicated in breach of his bail.

The lawyer said McConnell refused to provide a specimen, became irate and abusive in the custody suite and kicked the designated person.

A defence solicitor said the defendant had been removing his shoe and kicked the designated person lightly on the leg. He stressed it was at the “lower end of the scale” for such as assault.

The solicitor said McConnell had been angry with himself for breaching his bail.