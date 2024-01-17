A Cookstown man who was found sitting in the driving seat after his car appeared to have collided with an electricity box, has lost his licence for three years.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mark Murray, aged 32, from Drum Road, was also fined £200 with a £15 offender's levy for driving while unfit through drink on November 5 last year.

Dungannon Magistrates Court was told that at approximately 1am, police received a report about a road traffic collision on the Drum Road, Cookstown, and on arrival they found a car on the footpath which appeared to have collided with an electricity box.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: Google Maps

Advertisement

Advertisement

Prosecuting counsel said Murray was sitting in the driving seat and police detected a smell of liquor from his breath.

He was arrested and subsequently taken to Antrim Area Hospital where he failed to provide a breath specimen, said the lawyer.

Defence solicitor Colin Donnelly, said the defendant admitted the office and this incident marked the “culmination of the defendant’s alcohol problem” and he is now a resident at Cuan Mhuire where he hopes to receive help over the next 12 weeks.

Mr Donnelly added that Murray had a previous conviction for excess alcohol in 2015 when he was given a suspended jail sentence.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pleading for leniency, he stressed the defendant is now intending to address his problem for the first time after family intervention.

Imposing the penalties, District Judge Michael Ranaghan remarked that the defendant is facing a three-year disqualification because of his previous conviction.