Tyrone man found with 7,500 counterfeit euros in car console, court told

Police found a large quantity of counterfeit euros in the central console of a car they stopped in the Dungannon area, the local Magistrates Court was told on Wednesday.

By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
2 minutes ago
Updated 8th Mar 2023, 5:30pm

Tiaran Kevin Sutton (26) from Drumreany Avenue, Castlecaulfield, admitted possessing the counterfeit currency on January 8 last year.

Sutton also accepted charges of having two defective tyres on the same date.

Prosecuting counsel said at approximately 10.20pm, police followed a BMW car which pulled into a laneway beside a shop off Main Road, Moygashel.

Dungannon Courthouse.
During a search of the vehicle, 7,500 euros were located in the central console of the car and Sutton said they were as a result of a car sale, the lawyer said.

She added that police also noted two tyres on the vehicle which were defective.

A defence lawyer stressed the defendant had cooperated with the police at the time and had entered an immediate plea to the charges.

He said Sutton is a young man who is now responsible for a new-born daughter and was now living a settled lifestyle.

Counsel pointed out the defendant was in safe employment and was not in breach of a suspended sentence.

Imposing a Conditional Discharge for two years, Deputy District Judge John Wray described the possession of counterfeit currency as a “very serious matter.”

However, Mr Wray said the defendant himself had been a victim of crime and had maintained during interview it was as a result of a car sale, and this he accepted.

The judge also imposed a £400 fine with a £15 offender’s levy in respect of the defective tyres.