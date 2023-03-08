Tyrone man found with 7,500 counterfeit euros in car console, court told

Tiaran Kevin Sutton (26) from Drumreany Avenue, Castlecaulfield, admitted possessing the counterfeit currency on January 8 last year.
Sutton also accepted charges of having two defective tyres on the same date.
Prosecuting counsel said at approximately 10.20pm, police followed a BMW car which pulled into a laneway beside a shop off Main Road, Moygashel.
During a search of the vehicle, 7,500 euros were located in the central console of the car and Sutton said they were as a result of a car sale, the lawyer said.
She added that police also noted two tyres on the vehicle which were defective.
A defence lawyer stressed the defendant had cooperated with the police at the time and had entered an immediate plea to the charges.
He said Sutton is a young man who is now responsible for a new-born daughter and was now living a settled lifestyle.
Counsel pointed out the defendant was in safe employment and was not in breach of a suspended sentence.
Imposing a Conditional Discharge for two years, Deputy District Judge John Wray described the possession of counterfeit currency as a “very serious matter.”
However, Mr Wray said the defendant himself had been a victim of crime and had maintained during interview it was as a result of a car sale, and this he accepted.
The judge also imposed a £400 fine with a £15 offender’s levy in respect of the defective tyres.