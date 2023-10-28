Tyrone man is sentenced for sending distressing messages to ex-partner
and live on Freeview channel 276
Charlie O'Neill, aged 25, from Dalriada Park in Dungannon, was also ordered to carry out 70 hours of community service.
O'Neill admitted improper use of a public electronic communications network, and engaging in a course of behaviour that was abusive towards a female and aggravated by domestic abuse.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Dungannon Magistrates Court heard on Wednesday that the offences were committed on dates between March 1 and April 20 this year.
Prosecuting counsel said the defendant had called the complainant at 3.40am on April 18 last, calling her a “tramp” and a “slut”, and later posted abusive messages on Facebook under the name of ‘Barry Woods’.
District Judge Michael Ranaghan also put in place a restraining order for six months preventing O'Neill contacting the complainant.
Mr Ranaghan remarked that the messages must have been very upsetting for the victim.
Advertisement
Advertisement
He noted that O'Neill had shown "some remorse" for his behaviour and working with programmes recommended by Probation may be of benefit to him.
"Breach the order and you will go to prison for four months," the judge warned O'Neill.
A defence lawyer described the text as "unsavoury", but stressed O'Neill regretted what he had done and had shown remorse.
He said it had happened when the defendant had been "caught up in his alcoholism".
The lawyer said the pre-sentence report indicated that he was willing to abide by court orders and "he is open to that."