Tyrone man is sentenced for sending distressing messages to ex-partner

A Tyrone man who posted messages on social media under another name which caused distress and alarm to an ex-partner, has been placed on Probation for 12 months.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Charlie O'Neill, aged 25, from Dalriada Park in Dungannon, was also ordered to carry out 70 hours of community service.

O'Neill admitted improper use of a public electronic communications network, and engaging in a course of behaviour that was abusive towards a female and aggravated by domestic abuse.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dungannon Magistrates Court heard on Wednesday that the offences were committed on dates between March 1 and April 20 this year.

Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: National World

Prosecuting counsel said the defendant had called the complainant at 3.40am on April 18 last, calling her a “tramp” and a “slut”, and later posted abusive messages on Facebook under the name of ‘Barry Woods’.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan also put in place a restraining order for six months preventing O'Neill contacting the complainant.

Mr Ranaghan remarked that the messages must have been very upsetting for the victim.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He noted that O'Neill had shown "some remorse" for his behaviour and working with programmes recommended by Probation may be of benefit to him.

"Breach the order and you will go to prison for four months," the judge warned O'Neill.

A defence lawyer described the text as "unsavoury", but stressed O'Neill regretted what he had done and had shown remorse.

He said it had happened when the defendant had been "caught up in his alcoholism".