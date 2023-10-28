Register
BREAKING
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040

Tyrone man is sentenced for sending distressing messages to ex-partner

A Tyrone man who posted messages on social media under another name which caused distress and alarm to an ex-partner, has been placed on Probation for 12 months.
By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 28th Oct 2023, 09:02 BST
Updated 28th Oct 2023, 09:02 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Charlie O'Neill, aged 25, from Dalriada Park in Dungannon, was also ordered to carry out 70 hours of community service.

O'Neill admitted improper use of a public electronic communications network, and engaging in a course of behaviour that was abusive towards a female and aggravated by domestic abuse.

Dungannon Magistrates Court heard on Wednesday that the offences were committed on dates between March 1 and April 20 this year.

Most Popular
Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: National WorldDungannon Courthouse. Credit: National World
Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: National World

Prosecuting counsel said the defendant had called the complainant at 3.40am on April 18 last, calling her a “tramp” and a “slut”, and later posted abusive messages on Facebook under the name of ‘Barry Woods’.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan also put in place a restraining order for six months preventing O'Neill contacting the complainant.

Mr Ranaghan remarked that the messages must have been very upsetting for the victim.

Read More
Pictures: Big turnout for LNR's tractor and truck run through Mid Ulster

He noted that O'Neill had shown "some remorse" for his behaviour and working with programmes recommended by Probation may be of benefit to him.

"Breach the order and you will go to prison for four months," the judge warned O'Neill.

A defence lawyer described the text as "unsavoury", but stressed O'Neill regretted what he had done and had shown remorse.

He said it had happened when the defendant had been "caught up in his alcoholism".

The lawyer said the pre-sentence report indicated that he was willing to abide by court orders and "he is open to that."