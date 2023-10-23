A Tyrone man was placed on Probation for two years at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday on a number of public order charges.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Paul Anthony Tennyson (42), from Gortgonis Road, Coalisland, was also ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid Community Service.

Tennyson admitted assault on police, disorderly behaviour, resisting police and harassment of a former partner on dates between April and June this year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Relating one of the incidents, prosecuting counsel said Tennyson became aggressive towards police officers who received a 999 call about a fight in Irish Street, Dungannon.

Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: National World

She said on arrival there was no fight but several people in a flat started shouting at police.

Police spoke to Tennyson who was intoxicated, which was in breach of his court bail, counsel said.

The lawyer said he became aggressive towards officers, “tensing up” as handcuffs were being applied. He kicked out at a constable striking him on the left shin and attempted to spit on another police officer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A defence lawyer pointed out that all the offences happened over a two-month period when Tennyson was having “alcohol issues”.

He said the defendant, who was a frabricator but now receiving benefits, had taken steps to address these issues.

Sentencing Tennyson, District Judge Michael Ranaghan told him to comply with any programmes recommended by the Probation Service.

The judge said it was clear that the defendant’s alcohol problem had been a factor in his offending, particularly with regard to the police.