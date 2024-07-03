Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Cookstown man who resorted to taking illegal cannabis when he couldn't afford the drug on medical prescription, has been fined £300.

Kyle Alex David McKenzie, aged 26, of Coolreaghs Road in the town, was also ordered to pay a £15 offender's levy when he appeared at Magherafelt Magistrates Court accused of possessing the drug.

The case had been adjourned for a pre-sentence report.

Prosecuting counsel said on September 30 last at approximately 7.40pm police on mobile patrol came across a car parked at Ballyronan Marina.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Magistrates Court is held. Credit: Google

The lawyer said the car windows were steamed up and police could see the occupant in the driving seat smoking.

She said when the defendant rolled down the window, police detected a strong smell of cannabis and in a search 0.4 grams of the drug was located in a grinder.

Defence lawyer Liam McStay said there was enough to make one joint with an approximate value of £4.

Mr McStay said McKenzie had sought help for his cannabis use and was prescripted medical cannabis which he had been taking, but a problem arose when he could not afford to buy the prescription and he resorted to illegal cannabis.

He stressed it had been a small amount of the drug which he had used for “filling in” for the medical cannabis.

The lawyer explained it cost the defendant between £250 and £300 a month for a prescription.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan said the defendant had 10 incidents involving illegal drugs between 2020 and 2022.