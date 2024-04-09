Tyrone man returned for trial accused of murdering Co Derry man Cornelius O’Neill

A 33-year-old Co Tyrone man has been returned for trial accused of murdering Cornelius O'Neill near Kilrea.
By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 9th Apr 2024, 19:08 BST
Jason Tyrone Spence, from Millburn Street in Cookstown, is charged with killing 56-year-old Mr O'Neill on August 29 last year.

Spence is also charged with possessing a hunting knife in a public place, namely Fallahogy Terrace, Tamlaght O’Crilly, close to Kilrea, on the same date.

He made no reply when asked by the clerk at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday if he had anything he wished to say in answer to the charges, or make a written statement.

Mr Cornelius O'Neill who died in a stabbing incident in Kilrea. Credit: FamilyMr Cornelius O'Neill who died in a stabbing incident in Kilrea. Credit: Family
Mr Cornelius O'Neill who died in a stabbing incident in Kilrea. Credit: Family
Deputy District Judge Sean O'Hare said he was satisfied the case is sufficient to proceed.

A defence lawyer said there would be no application for bail.

Spence was remanded in continuing custody until a date can be fixed for his trial at Laganside Courthouse in Belfast.

A previous court heard the accused was the son of the Mr O’Neill’s partner, and had a history of paranoid schizophrenia.

