A 53-year-old Tyrone man is to stand trial on historic sex charges dating back more than 40 years.
By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 11th Aug 2023, 14:17 BST

Stephen Norman James Warnock from Lisbeg Road, Ballygawley, faces two counts of indecently assaulting a male, gross indecency with or towards a child, and three counts of indecently assaulting a female.

The alleged offences happened between December 1, 1980 and June 3, 1998.

Warnock confirmed he understood the charges when he appeared at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held. Credit: Google Maps
Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held. Credit: Google Maps
He replied "not at this stage" when asked by the court clerk if he wished to say anything in answer to the charges.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan said there was a prima facie case to answer.

She returned Warnock, on personal bail of £500, for arraignment at Londonderry Crown Court sitting on September 6.

A defence lawyer asked the court to grant certification for one counsel.

The judge acceded to the application and granted legal aid.