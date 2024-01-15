A Tyrone man was jailed for three years at Dungannon Crown Court on Monday for a series of sexual offences, harassment and computer misuse.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ryan Eastwood, aged 30, of Coolnagard View, Omagh had previously pleaded guilty to 49 offences relating to 34 victims.

Eastwood was jailed for attempted intimidation, attempted blackmail, disclosing private sexual photographs with intent to cause distress, and attempting to cause a person to engage in sexual activity.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register and will also be subjected to a Sexual Offences Prevention Order for 10 years.

Ryan Eastwood, 30, from Coolnagard View, Omagh, targeted 34 victims across the UK. Picture: pixabay.

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Woods said: “Today’s sentencing is the result of an investigation into offences carried out between October 2019 and June 2022. The victims were identified not only in Northern Ireland, but also in England, Scotland and Wales.

"The significant protracted period of offending, coupled with the wide range of victims’ locations, highlights both the scale of the offending and the complexities of the investigation. It involved investigators and technical officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Cyber Crime team, with support from Action Fraud and police cyber teams in England.

“Eastwood used a variety of techniques, including social engineering, to obtain personal pictures of victims. On some occasions he used compromised social media accounts, often posing as friends, to gain access to victims’ accounts. He managed to access personal information in private areas of accounts. And, in some instances, he posed as a representative for lingerie companies in an attempt to obtain images.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Whatever the deceptive means, the end result was the same: a violation of privacy and trust, resulting in understandable distress.

Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: Google Maps

“The victims in this case were targeted through cybercrime, despite the defendant being previously banned from using the internet as part of a Sexual Offences Prevention Order.

"Today’s sentence should send a clear message to anyone involved in this type of cybercrime that they cannot act with impunity and that they are not anonymous. Offenders will be identified, vigorously pursued, and brought before the courts to face the consequences of such activity.”