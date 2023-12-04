Tyrone man sent picture of his naked penis in exchange of images with teenage girl, court told

A Tyrone man who exchanged sexually explicit pictures with a 15-year-old girl, has been placed on Probation for 18 months.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Caoimhin Morgan, aged 28, from Dixon Court in Coalisland, had previously been convicted of sexual communication with a child, and making an indecent photograph of her between February and June 2022.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan ordered Morgan to carry out 100 hours of community service and imposed a Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO) for five years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Ranaghan told the victim, who appeared in Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday for the sentencing, that he hoped what she experienced would lessen with the passing of time.

Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: Google Maps

He warned Morgan that if he breached the combination order he would face a potential prison sentence of ten months.

A prosecution lawyer said the matter came to light on July 25, 2022 when social services reported that a youth leader and ex-employee of a club had Snapchat images of a sexual nature of the victim.

Counsel explained the victim had known the defendant through others at the youth club and became friendly on Snapchat.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The lawyer said they exchanged pictures of each other before the defendant asked for “more than that”, and the victim sent pictures of her naked breasts and bottom but could not remember how many.

The prosecutor said Morgan sent the victim images of his naked penis and of him in his boxer shorts.

Referring to a victim impact statement, the lawyer said it was a "stark reminder" of how such an offence could impact on a young person on a day-to-day basis.

A defence lawyer said Morgan had a clear record and had shown “victim empathy” and “victim remorse”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said the matter happened one-and-a-half years ago and there has been no further issues since this time.

The lawyer said Morgan has been without a mobile phone during this period and he hoped “that this would be his last day in court”.