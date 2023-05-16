A man who carried out an assault "in the heat of the moment" after provocation, was fined £1,250 at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday.

Niall Molloy (24) from Whitebridge Road, Ballygawley, admitted inflicting grievous bodily harm on the victim on September 24 last year.

Molloy was also ordered to pay the injured party £500 compensation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After viewing CCTV footage of the incident in a public house, Deputy District Judge Francis Rafferty said there had been an "unfortunate coming together" which had resulted in an injury to the victim's leg.

Dungannon Courthouse.

He told Molloy the man had “spoken out of turn” and the incident probably wouldn't have happened only you were "full”.

Mr Rafferty said there had been unfortunate consequences but he accepted the defendant had been “frank and genuine”.

Prosecuting counsel told the court the complainant sustained a fracture to his leg and that Molloy was later arrested on December 4 last year by the police. He said Molloy had maintained that he did not mean to break his leg.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Defence lawyer Blaine Nugent said that the injured party had accepted that he had threatened Molloy that he would burn down his house with his family inside.

Mr Nugent stressed Molloy had pleaded at an early stage and had expressed regret and remorse about what happened.

Describing it as an unusal case, he said the assault was carried out in the heat of the moment after provocation.

Mr Nugent said the defendant has a clear record and has never been before a court. He also has an excellent work record.