Tyrone man sentenced for punching police sergeant in the face

A man who punched a police sergeant in the face, was given a four-month jail sentence, suspended for 18 months, at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday.

By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 16th May 2023, 16:23 BST
Updated 16th May 2023, 16:23 BST

Joseph McAlinden (37) from Market Square in Dungannon, admitted charges of assaulting a police officer and damaging a custody cell on November 15 last year.

Deputy District Judge Francis Rafferty heard the defendant was arrested after police were called to a report of a domestic incident which was not before the court.

Prosecuting counsel said while in custody, McAlinden had smeared excrement in his cell and placed wet toilet paper over cameras.

Dungannon CourthouseDungannon Courthouse
The lawyer said he became aggressive lashing out at police officers and punched a sergeant in the face and bit him on the hand.

A defence lawyer explained that McAlinden felt he had been wrongfully arrested and, unfortunately, his behaviour had deteriorated.

He suggested the court had three options to dispose of the case either by Probation, or imposing a custody sentence or suspended sentence.