Tyrone man sentenced for pushing his estranged wife who closed door on him
Deputy District Judge Sean O'Hare told 62-year-old Rui Sariot Menout, whose address was given as Fairfield Estate, Dungannon, that it had been a "disgraceful episode”.
Menout admitted charges of common assault, damaging a front door window, and driving while unfit due to drink/drugs on February 5 last.
He was disqualified for 16 months for driving while unfit and fined £250 with a £15 offender's levy.
Judge O'Hare also ordered him to pay £100 restitution.
Counsel prosecuting said at 11pm on February 4, police were tasked to a report of an assault and on arrival found the complainant shaken and frightened.
She alleged that her ex-husband had arrived at her home where she was with her two daughters, and had attempted to get into the property without her wanting him to do so.
Counsel said the victim told police he had pushed her four times and shouted “Are you with somebody?”
The complainant said her ex-husband was intoxicated and had arrived in his own vehicle.
He then punched the front door causing damage to a window and drove off, the lawyer said.
She said police located him at his home address and he provided a breath specimen, which showed an alcohol reading of 71mcgs.
Defence lawyer Noel Dillon stressed the defendant had a clear record.
Mr Dillon said he had meant to see his daughters but had stupidly lost his temper when the victim closed the door on him.