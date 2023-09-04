Tyrone man smashed windows in house suspecting owner was having an affair with his wife

A man who smashed 29 windows in a house causing more than £7,000 damage because he suspected the occupier was having an affair with his wife, was given a nine-month jail sentence, suspended for 18 months, at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday.

Piotr Wasilewski, aged 46, whose address was given as Springvale Estate, Dungannon, was also disqualified from driving for 16 months.

He admitted charges of causing criminal damage, making a death threat, and failing to provide specimens.

Describing them as "impassioned offences", District Judge Michael Ranaghan ordered Wasilewski to pay £750 compensation.

Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: Google Maps

Mr Ranaghan said ordering the defendant to pay the outstanding amount could send him to prison by default.

Prosecuting counsel said on March 12 last, police received a report that at approximately 4.55pm, the defendant had left his address intoxicated in a car and arrived at the injured party’s residence and threatened to kill him.

The lawyer said the defendant believed the injured party was having an affair with his wife and began breaking windows at his property.

She said approximately 29 windows were smashed at the property. He was arrested for criminal damage, and when police attempted to obtain specimens he refused.

Defence lawyer Noel Dillon said without going into the details, the defendant had got something into his head and with alcohol taken had gone to the complaint's property.

Mr Dillon said the defendant who worked as a lorry driver until losing his employment as result of an interim disqualification, was "apologetic and remorseful”.