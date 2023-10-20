Tyrone man spat in police officer's face after claiming his dog was kicked
Thirty-four-year-old Daniel McAlinden from Castle Gardens in Dungannon, admitted assaulting the officer and disorderly behaviour in the vicinity of Quarry Lane in the town on July 22 last.
McAlinden was released on bail of £300 pending an appeal against the sentence.
Prosecuting counsel told the court that at approximately 2.20am, the defendant arrived at the police station, claiming police had called at his house earlier regarding a noise complaint and an officer had kicked his dog.
The lawyer said he demanded compensation and to make a complaint.
When told he could make a complaint to the Police Ombudsman and asked to leave, he refused.
Counsel said he was given several warnings about his behaviour but he continued and was arrested for disorderly behaviour at 2.45am.
While being arrested he spat in the face of a police officer and was further arrested for assault.
A defence lawyer said the defendant wished to apologise to the officer.
He said McAlinden lived an "isolated existence" not coming out of his flat for days or weeks and his dog was his only companion.
The lawyer said that did not get over the "nastiness" of this incident and he is fully aware that he is at risk of going to prison.
District Judge Michael Ranaghan told McAlinden spitting directly into the face of a police officer would not be tolerated by the court.
"You cannot be doing this to a public servant going about their work," he said.