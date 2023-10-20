A Tyrone man who spat in the face of a police officer after he claimed police had kicked his dog, was jailed for six months at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Thirty-four-year-old Daniel McAlinden from Castle Gardens in Dungannon, admitted assaulting the officer and disorderly behaviour in the vicinity of Quarry Lane in the town on July 22 last.

McAlinden was released on bail of £300 pending an appeal against the sentence.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prosecuting counsel told the court that at approximately 2.20am, the defendant arrived at the police station, claiming police had called at his house earlier regarding a noise complaint and an officer had kicked his dog.

Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: Google Maps

The lawyer said he demanded compensation and to make a complaint.

When told he could make a complaint to the Police Ombudsman and asked to leave, he refused.

Counsel said he was given several warnings about his behaviour but he continued and was arrested for disorderly behaviour at 2.45am.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While being arrested he spat in the face of a police officer and was further arrested for assault.

A defence lawyer said the defendant wished to apologise to the officer.

He said McAlinden lived an "isolated existence" not coming out of his flat for days or weeks and his dog was his only companion.

The lawyer said that did not get over the "nastiness" of this incident and he is fully aware that he is at risk of going to prison.

Advertisement

Advertisement

District Judge Michael Ranaghan told McAlinden spitting directly into the face of a police officer would not be tolerated by the court.