Tyrone man ‘squared up to police’ and took his jacket off as if to fight

A Tyrone man who "squared up to police" and took off his jacket as if to fight, was given a four-month jail sentence, suspended for 18 months, at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday.

By MId Ulster Court Reporter
Published 12th May 2023, 16:48 BST
Updated 12th May 2023, 17:00 BST

Thirty-two-year-old Aaron Black, from Sloan Street in Dungannon, admitted two charges of disorderly behaviour.

Deputy District Judge Francis Rafferty told Black that a pre-sentence report may have been of assistance to the court but he had not taken up the offer.

Prosecuting counsel told the court that at 7.50pm on March 10 last, police were called to a report of an assault at a store on Newell Road in Dungannon.

Dungannon Courthouse.
Dungannon Courthouse.

The lawyer said there were no reports of anyone having been injured, and while attending this event Black approached officers, shouting and squaring up to police.

He said when the defendant took off his jacket as if to fight police noticed a white substance and on his upper lip and foam at the corner of his lips.

Counsel said he was shouting and swearing at police calling them “black scum” and threatening to “step on your face”.

Continuing, the prosecutor said on at 4.30am July 7 last year police were arresting another man when Black came out of a house at Sloan Street shouting and swearing at police and would not calm down and spray had to be used.

A solicitor said Black, admitting the offences, had developed problems with alcohol and drug misuse over the past year and a half and would have benefited from a pre-sentence report in the case.

He added that these were “very regrettable” incidents, one of which crossed the custody threshold.

