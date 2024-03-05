Tyrone man tells police that he had planned to throw 'weed' joint away as it had been there from the previous night

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

John Paul McDonagh, aged 35, from Gortview Park in Coalisland, was fined £300 with a £15 offender's levy for possessing the drug on November 23 last year.

Making a destruction order for the cannabis, District Judge Michael Ranaghan told McDonagh that this was his third conviction for drugs and this would be his last monetary penalty.

Prosecuting counsel said at approximately 9.50pm, police stopped a vehicle on the Mullaghmoyle Road, Stewartstown.

Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: Google Maps

The lawyer said officers noticed a smell of cannabis coming from the vehicle and a search of the vehicle and the defendant was carried out.

She said one joint was handed to police and the police asked McDonagh what was in it and he replied "weed”.

Counsel said McDonald made a full admission and told police he was going to throw the joint away as it was “there from last night”.

A defence lawyer said the defendant admitted the offence and explained the cannabis had been for his personal use.

He said McDonagh had entered a plea to the matter at the earliest opportunity and asked the court to take that into consideration when sentencing.

The lawyer added that the defendant is on benefits and asked the court to deal with the matter by way of a monetary penalty.