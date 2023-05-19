Tyrone man threatened to ‘drive door up the hallway’ is placed on Probation

A man who threatened his ex-partner he would drive the door up the hallway if she didn't open it for him, has been placed on Probation for 18 months.

Nathan Magee (39) from Millburn Close, Cookstown, admitted pursuing a course of conduct that was abusive towards the injured party, assaulting her, and making a threat to damage property.

Dungannon Magistrates Court heard on Friday that police received a 999 call at 2.45am on June 13 last from the injured party that she and her 15-year-old son were in the house when he threatened to drive the door in.

Prosecuting counsel said it later emerged that the defendant had pushed the injured party on June 8 in a dispute over a pet dog and that he had put up a camera in the bedroom which had left her feeling fearful.

Dungannon Courthouse.

When interviewed by police, Magee said he had knocked the door and walked away and denied pushing the injured party.

He told police the camera had been put up to keep an eye on the dogs as they were eating the mobile phone cords.

A defence lawyer said it was "inexcusable behaviour". He pointed out the relationship was now over and there has been no further contact.

District Judge Peter Magill told Magee that the courts “did not like these types of offences” and if he had contested the charges he would have been sent to jail.

Mr Magill urged the defendant to take part in any courses recommended by Probation as they were there not to punish but help him.