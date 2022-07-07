Loading...

Tyrone man to appear in court charged with stalking woman (33)

A Tryone man is to appear in court charged under new stalking legislation, the PSNI has revealed.

By Carmel Robinson
Thursday, 7th July 2022, 5:05 pm
It is understood the man was charged under new legislation ‘The Protection from Stalking Act NI 2022’, which received Royal Ascent at the end of April 2022.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police Service of Northern Ireland Detectives have today (Thursday, 7 July 2022), charged a 45-year-old man from the Tyrone area with Stalking offences against a 33-year-old female.

“He is due to appear at Dungannon court on Friday 8th July. As is normal procedure all charged are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”