It is understood the man was charged under new legislation ‘The Protection from Stalking Act NI 2022’, which received Royal Ascent at the end of April 2022.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police Service of Northern Ireland Detectives have today (Thursday, 7 July 2022), charged a 45-year-old man from the Tyrone area with Stalking offences against a 33-year-old female.
“He is due to appear at Dungannon court on Friday 8th July. As is normal procedure all charged are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”