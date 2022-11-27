A Co Tyrone man who grabbed a police officer from behind by the wrists and pulled him towards him, has been fined £100 on an assault charge.

Martin McCabe (61) from Ardbeg in Dungannon was also ordered to pay £100 compensation to the officer.Dungannon Magistrates Court heard on Friday (November 25) that McCabe also attempted to punch the officer during an incident at a house in Earls Court in the town on September 13 this year.

Prosecuting counsel said McCabe arrived at the house at approximately 5pm and became “extremely violent” and verbally threatened officers.

He grabbed an officer by the wrists and pulled him towards him and attempted to punch him, the lawyer said.

Dungannon Courthouse.

Counsel said the officer was injured in the incident.

A defence lawyer said the defendant had heard the police were at his daughter’s house and had taken exception to the police officer calling him “lad” and lost control of his senses.

The lawyer said this was something that he now deeply regretted.

He stressed that the officer had not sustained any serious injuries and asked the court to give McCabe credit for entering a plea to the charge at the earliest opportunity.

Deputy District Judge Sean O’Hare noted that the last entry on McCabe’s record was in 1984.

Mr OHare said while the injury to the officer was small the defendant had no need to behave in the way he did on this occasion

