Tyrone man turned to drink to deal with his emotions, court hears

Thirty-one-year-old Eamon McElkenny from Maplebrook Court in Coalisland was also given a three-month suspended jail sentence on charges of driving while unfit through drink, disorderly behaviour, failing to cooperate with a preliminary test, having no insurance and failing to provide a specimen of breath.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan also imposed a £85 and £15 offender’s levy on the defendant for the failing to provide charge.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Ranaghan warned McElkenny that he must not get behind the wheel over the next five years or he will be brought back to court and given a custodial sentence.

He remarked that the defendant has “a very bad record” and the custody level is open, and “the key would be turned on the next occasion”.

Prosecuting counsel said at approximately 1.30am on September 19, 2021, police on patrol at Tamnamore Park and Ride observed a car stationary but not in a parking bay.

She said a door of the vehicle was opened and a bottle thrown out, and on being spoken to McElkenny became agitated and threw kicks at officers and began shouting and swearing.

He smelled of intoxicating liquor and police had to be put on the ground to restrain him, she continued.

The prosecutor said he initially refused to provide his details but checks identified the defendant.

She said he failed to cooperate with providing a preliminary breath test and was arrested for this and for breaching court bail.

He was taken to Lurgan custody suite where he again resisted and was refused to comment.

Defence lawyer Michael Forde said the defendant had recently been given a two-month suspended sentence and this would keep him in check.

Mr Forde said McElkenny receives medication for depression.

He explained on this occasion his grandad was unwell and he was trying to deal with the emotion of this and had gone out of the house to clear his head.