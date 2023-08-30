A Cookstown man found with two cannabis joints at a filling station in the town, was fined £100 at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Twenty-four-year-old Eiathan James Anthony Brady, whose address was given as Maloon Crescent in the town, was also ordered to pay a £15 offender's levy for possessing the drug on June 18 last.

Prosecuting counsel said the two cannabis joints had an estimated street value of £30.

Defence solicitor Donal Heron explained that Brady had recently moved to live in Cookstown after splitting up with his girlfriend.

Mr Heron said on this occasion the defendant had been at a local hotel and then called at a filling station where he was detected with the cannabis by police. He asked for the court to impose a financial penalty.