Tyrone man was caught with cannabis joints at filling station
Twenty-four-year-old Eiathan James Anthony Brady, whose address was given as Maloon Crescent in the town, was also ordered to pay a £15 offender's levy for possessing the drug on June 18 last.
Prosecuting counsel said the two cannabis joints had an estimated street value of £30.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Defence solicitor Donal Heron explained that Brady had recently moved to live in Cookstown after splitting up with his girlfriend.
Mr Heron said on this occasion the defendant had been at a local hotel and then called at a filling station where he was detected with the cannabis by police. He asked for the court to impose a financial penalty.
Making an order for the destruction of the drug, District Judge Oonagh Mullan remarked that Brady had been given a restorative caution for a similar offence almost a year ago.