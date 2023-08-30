Register
BREAKING
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75

Tyrone man was caught with cannabis joints at filling station

A Cookstown man found with two cannabis joints at a filling station in the town, was fined £100 at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 30th Aug 2023, 12:44 BST
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 12:44 BST

Twenty-four-year-old Eiathan James Anthony Brady, whose address was given as Maloon Crescent in the town, was also ordered to pay a £15 offender's levy for possessing the drug on June 18 last.

Prosecuting counsel said the two cannabis joints had an estimated street value of £30.

Defence solicitor Donal Heron explained that Brady had recently moved to live in Cookstown after splitting up with his girlfriend.

Most Popular
Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: Google MapsDungannon Courthouse. Credit: Google Maps
Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: Google Maps
Read More
https://www.northernirelandworld.com/health/new-ps80m-mental-health-hospital-sch...

Mr Heron said on this occasion the defendant had been at a local hotel and then called at a filling station where he was detected with the cannabis by police. He asked for the court to impose a financial penalty.

Making an order for the destruction of the drug, District Judge Oonagh Mullan remarked that Brady had been given a restorative caution for a similar offence almost a year ago.