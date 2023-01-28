A Tyrone man who was said to be growing a cannabis plant to self-medicate, has been fined £250.

Twenty-four-year-old Rory King, from Springfield Crescent in Dungannon, admitted a charge of cultivating a cannabis plant at his home on August 21 2020.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan warned King at the local Magistrates Court on Wednesday that if he committed further drug offences he would serve a period of custody.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Prosecuting counsel said police called with the defendant in relation to another matter not before the court, and carried out a search of the property.

Dungannon Courthouse.

She said during the search police found a cannabis plant and King admitted that he was growing it and that it was for personal use.

A defence solicitor explained that the defendant had been in a very serious road traffic accident in 2018 and since then he had used cannabis to self-medicate.

The lawyer stressed King was not now self-medicating and had stopped cannabis use.

He said he appeared in court with his father and partner and had pleaded guilty to the charge at the earliest opportunity.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The solicitor added that the defendant does not work at present and lives with his partner and young child.

Judge Ranaghan said it was “significant” that the defendant attended court with his father and partner and he took this into consideration.

Mr Ranaghan said it was estimated that a cannabis plant could provide 500 rolls, but he did not think that would be so in this case.