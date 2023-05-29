Register
Tyrone man was using cannabis to ‘self medicate’ for anxiety, court told

A young Dungannon joiner who handed over a small quantity of cannabis to police after being stopped on the outskirts of the town, was fined £200 with a £15 offender’s levy at the local magistrates court on Wednesday.
By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 29th May 2023, 13:00 BST

Jamie Higgins (23) from Cedar Heights in the town admitted possessing the drug on February 17 this year.

Prosecuting counsel said at approximately 8.40pm police stopped a vehicle at Killyman Road and spoke to the defendant.

The lawyer said there was "a smell of cannabis" from the defendant and from within the vehicle.

Dungannon Courthouse.Dungannon Courthouse.
Dungannon Courthouse.

She said before a search could be carried out, the defendant handed over a package containing four grams of cannabis, valued £40, and made a full admission.

A defence lawyer stressed that Higgins had cooperated fully with the police and had handed over the drug before being searched.

He explained the defendant suffered from mental health and anxiety issues and used the cannabis to self-medicate.