Tyrone man who asked girl (13) for naked pictures is placed on Probation for 12 months

A Tyrone man who admitted possessing an indecent image of a child has been placed on Probation for 12 months after it was established the victim he was communicating with had lied about her age.

The defendant, who is aged in his 20s but cannot be identified for legal reasons, never denied his own age to the girl whom he understood was 16, when she was in fact 13.

Dungannon Magistrates Court heard that on May 15 last year, the PSNI received information from Devon and Cornwall Police regarding the defendant being in contact with a female child.

This involved the defendant engaging in sexualised conversations and requesting naked pictures.

When spoken to, the child contended the defendant knew she was 13 and had told her he was the same age.

He was arrested and during interview admitted there had been contact which included chats of a sexual nature as well as an exchange of images.

He denied knowing the child was 13, insisting she told him she was 16 and he never hid his correct age.

An examination of his phone recovered lengthy WhatsApp communication between the two and these included “many examples of sexualised chats and requests for (the child) to send him photographs and videos of herself”. Some 32 indecent images were found.

However, it was emphasised in court the child on more than one occasion told the defendant she was 16, contrary to her claims to police, “even making reference to taking driving lessons, furthering the idea she was older than she actually was.”

A defence lawyer pointed out this was highly relevant as the child was knowingly providing a false age, adding “a quirk in the law” means the age of consent being 16 and were this accurate, the pair could have legally been involved in a sexual relationship.

“But even if that were so, he still couldn’t have a sexual picture of a 16-year-old as she was still a child, and the law is there in case such images fall into the wrong hands,” he said.

